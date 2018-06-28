Cascade Pioneer

A former longtime Western Dubuque Community School District substitute teacher who repeatedly forged teaching credentials has had his license revoked by a statewide board.
A Dubuque man reported being pistol-whipped while sitting in a vehicle in Cascade.
With the “Let’s Shake, Rattle & Roll” theme of this year’s Hometown Days celebration, it’s as cool as a trip to the soda fountain and as hot as the latest stacks of wax that Cascade rock-and-roll residents Gary and Sherri Portz will serve as grand marshals of this year’s parade.
Seventy-five students of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed at the 2018 USTA Power Tumbling National Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., June 11-16. Forty-seven Moser team members earned top-10 finishes including five who won national titles. There were over 2,000 athletes and ...
The Almost Famous Dance Studio’s competition team brought home several high place finishes from the Midwest Starz National Dance Competition in Wisconsin Dells, June 13-17.
After being optioned June 21 to the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas, Colin Rea wasted little time. The 27-year-old Cascade native earned his first win at any level of pro ball since 2016, when the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats, 3-1, June 23.
